‘Spider-Man’ Developer’s Other Open-World Game Is $3 Right Now

Before Insomniac Games made history this past week with the amazingly good Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, it worked on a number of other games — and one of its best can be yours for an incredibly good price.

Microsoft has priced the 2014 release Sunset Overdrive for the unbeatable price of $2.99. Normally, it sells for $19.99, so this makes it a deal that no one should pass up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Insomniac worked closely with Microsoft on this Xbox One exclusive, creating an open-world where players have to deal with monsters that come from a mysterious energy drink brand, using a number of creative weapons to bring them down.

If you’ve played Spider-Man, then you know just how well Insomniac Games can put together an open-world. Sunset Overdrive is yet another example of this, with miles of terrain to cover and missions that will keep you entertained for several hours on end. Even after four years, this game feels like a blast of fresh air. You can check out the trailer above.

Here’s a rundown of the game’s features, so you know just what you’re in for:

Welcome to your Awesomepocalypse. Get ready for an explosive and irreverent adventure in Sunset City. It may be the end times, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had as you traverse this vibrant town, pushing your body to the limit as you go. Sure, there’s ruthless mutants and murderous corporate-types who want to kill you, but that’s what makes it so much fun, right?

The freaky people in your neighborhood. Throughout Sunset City you’ll run across an eclectic group of factions, each with its own unique style and story. Hang with Troop Bushido, a group of adventurers who now abide by ancient Samurai code. Or get to know the Fargarths, live action role-players whose fantasy is now their reality.

So many ways to kill. You’re definitely going to need firepower in Sunset City. Good thing you’ve got a full arsenal of deadly and unconventional weapons. Try out the Dude, a gun that fires bouncing bowling balls. Or Turret Copters, model helicopters that take crowd control to new heights. And the TNTeddy, an explosive fusion of teddy bears and dynamite.

Amp-tastic Mayhem. When you need a little boost for some all-powerful mass destruction, amps are your answer. Wanna ignite a nuclear explosion? Slap on the Twist of Fate. Or use Tornado Spin to whip up a twister with your melee attacks. Over 50 Amps are at your disposal, giving you the power to fling lightning bolts and summon the Grim Reaper himself.

The best enemies you could ever have. Sunset City is packed with hellaciously bad dudes out to eviscerate you. Meet the Herker, a hulking mutant who’s fond of hurling smaller mutants at you. He’s also got a pretty nasty jab when up close. Then there’s the Blower, another nasty mutant sporting an arm fused with a leaf blower that spews acidic goo at you. Yum!

This offer will end tonight at 11:59 PM PDT, so hurry over and grab yourself a copy! It’ll give you something to do if you need a break from swinging around New York City. And with Insomniac, no less!

Sunset Overdrive is available now for Xbox One.

(Disclaimer: By clicking the link above, WWG may earn a small commission from that company. We appreciate your support!)