Intergalactic Gets New Update From Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann With Release and Gameplay Details Teased

Naughty Dog co-president and director Neil Druckmann has shared an update on the studio’s upcoming game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, revealing more details about its launch and gameplay. Since announcing Intergalactic nearly two years ago, very little has been said or shown about the project. While Druckmann and those at Naughty Dog have continued to stress that the game is coming along well, PlayStation hasn’t unveiled any new trailers or provided a launch window for the PS5 title. Fortunately, this ongoing silence has somewhat now come to an end, with Druckmann teasing when fans can expect to see more.

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Speaking during the Comic Creators Block Party 2026, Druckmann revealed that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is now in the final stages of its development. To that end, Druckmann said that most of what those at Naughty Dog are now working on is polishing the experience from start to finish. He then went on to add that while gameplay for Intergalactic has yet to be shown, this will change in 2027, when Naughty Dog is finally planning to show off much more of the project.

Although Druckmann said nothing in the conversation about when Intergalactic might release, his comments definitely support ongoing reports that have claimed the game is on track to release next year. While Naughty Dog could always hit a snag with Intergalactic’s development, for the project to be in its final phases definitely implies that it’s not very far off. As a result, whenever we do get a look at gameplay from Intergalactic, there’s a high possibility that we’ll get a release date as well.

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As for Intergalactic itself, Druckmann went on to say that the game very much combines the lessons and experiences that Naughty Dog has learned from its past projects. While this obviously alludes to The Last of Us and Uncharted, which are the studio’s biggest properties ever, Druckmann also said that Jak and Daxter had a huge influence on Intergalactic.

“We used to have another game franchise called Jak and Daxter, and with this one, we really wanted to take everything we learned from that franchise, which is sci-fi fantasy, the pulp action-adventure stuff we learned with Uncharted, [and] the more kind of serious drama we got for The Last of Us,” Druckmann said. “It really is a combination of those three franchises.”

As for other influences, Druckmann also mentioned that anime was a huge inspiration to those at Naughty Dog on Intergalactic. He cited Akira and Neon Genesis Evangelion, in particular, as two that were formative to him when he was younger. Some of this influence was definitely seen in the reveal trailer for Intergalactic, but there will undoubtedly be more of it seen in the full game.

Currently, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet doesn’t have a release date, but it’s set to be exclusive to PS5 whenever it does arrive. Whenever we have more information to share about the game, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.