PlayStation Shares New PS6 Development Update Ahead of the Console’s Reveal

Ahead of its eventual reveal, PlayStation has provided a new status update on its next-generation console, which will almost certainly be called the PlayStation 6. Despite not yet referring to its upcoming hardware as the PS6, PlayStation hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s working on a new platform that it will seemingly release in the next year or two. And while specifics of the PS6 remain under wraps for now, those in charge of PlayStation have suggested that this silence might not continue much longer.

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Speaking in the wake of its latest financials having been revealed, Sony CFO Lin Tao spoke briefly about what’s next for PlayStation when it comes to hardware. Tao said that the coming fiscal year for Sony, which will begin on April 1, 2027, will see the company place a much larger emphasis on the PS6 as it works toward its launch. Although Tao didn’t provide any details on when the PS6 might be unveiled or released, it’s clear that the hardware is going to become PlayStation’s main priority in the very near future.

“Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, we aim to continue to enhance user engagement and further strengthen monetization through the release of strong titles and the expansion of our service,” Tao said. “We also intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-generation platform. […] From next fiscal year onward, there will be investment in the new platform. For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform. We will announce that at an appropriate time in the future.”

By far the biggest question that surrounds the PS6 at the moment is tied to its release date. While many assumed that the console was originally on track to arrive in 2027, recent moves by Sony have suggested that it could be planned for 2028 instead. Such a decision would make sense for Sony, as it’s still trying to navigate a tumultuous tech market which has seen costs for manufacturing skyrocket. Pushing the arrival of the PS6 back a bit allows Sony to prepare more adequately for the hardware’s arrival, while also delaying the decision to lock-in its price, which will undoubtedly be very high.

Even if PlayStation waits until 2028 to release the PS6, fans should have plenty to look forward to in 2027. God of War Laufey and Until Dawn 2 are both already confirmed to launch on PS5 in the first half of next year, with reports also suggesting that Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will drop in the back half of 2027. Assuming that all of these games reach their target dates and PlayStation properly reveals the PS6 at some point in the year, there should be more than enough to get excited about.

[H/T VGC]