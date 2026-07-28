Intergalactic Report Reveals Launch Window for Naughty Dog’s Next PS5 Game

Naughty Dog’s upcoming PlayStation 5 game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet seems to now have a broad release window if a new report is accurate. Announced at The Game Awards back in 2024, Intergalactic is Naughty Dog’s first new game since The Last of Us Part II, and is the studio’s first new franchise since The Last of Us debuted in 2013. Naturally, Intergalactic has quite a bit of hype surrounding it, but Naughty Dog itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project since sharing its first trailer. Fortunately, it sounds like this silence shouldn’t be lasting a whole lot longer if Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet ends up arriving on schedule.

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In a recent interaction on X, gaming insider Nate the Hate was asked about the release timing for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. This question was asked in the wake of God of War Laufey getting a release date on PS5 in February 2027, which sets it up to be one of PlayStation’s biggest exclusives for the coming year. Despite Laufey being a huge release from PlayStation, though, Nate said it’s not the only one, as the publisher is also said to be targeting a release for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in the same year. A more well-defined month within 2027 wasn’t provided, but it would almost certainly be later in the year to ensure that it’s spaced out enough from God of War Laufey.

While 2027 is said to be when Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet should arrive, Nate’s wording on the matter suggests that this window isn’t firm, and it could end up getting delayed. This potentially wouldn’t be a major surprise, as past games from Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Part II, etc.) have been prone to getting pushed back. Because of this, it likely explains why Naughty Dog and PlayStation have been so quiet about Intergalactic since its announcement, as they don’t want to share much until they know the game is in its final stages.

Assuming that there are no delays for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and the game arrives on schedule in 2027, then we could start to hear or see more of it in the months ahead. Not only would an appearance of Intergalactic in a future State of Play make sense, but the game could emerge once again at The Game Awards in December. Either way, our first new look at Intergalactic in roughly two years could be just around the corner.

Whenever Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet does launch, it should end up being exclusive to PS5 in perpetuity. Although past titles from Naughty Dog have later come to PC, PlayStation seems to be abandoning this strategy as it moves closer to the launch of the PS6.