Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Gets First New Look From Naughty Dog Since Reveal

Naughty Dog has shared its first new look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet since the game’s announcement trailer. In the time following its reveal in late 2024, those within Naughty Dog have said almost nothing about Intergalactic. Not only do we still not have a release date for the upcoming PS5 game, but gameplay footage has yet to be shown off as well. And while we’re going to have to wait even longer for a larger reveal for Intergalactic, Naughty Dog has now provided a brief new tease of the game.

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Shared in a new blog post on Naughty Dog’s website, studio co-president and director Neil Druckmann provided some new info on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Druckmann acknowledged the long amount of time it has been since the game was unveiled, but stressed that those at Naughty Dog have been hard at work on the project. To that end, Druckmann confirmed that there aren’t plans to unveil anything more substantial on Intergalactic until 2027. In the interim, however, Druckmann did drop a new piece of artwork from the game to tide fans over.

The art, which you can check out below, features Intergalactic’s protagonist Jordan A. Mun standing on the planet of Sempiria. While Naughty Dog has previously confirmed that the majority of Intergalactic will take place on Sempiria, the game’s debut trailer didn’t show off much of the location. This artwork finally gives us a better glimpse of the world and the strange nature of its environment.

“The team is heads down on what is shaping up to be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious game yet,” Druckmann said of the upcoming title. “There’s an electricity around the studio right now as all the pieces come together, and we’re stoked to finally unveil Intergalactic in all its glory. But…we need to cook for just a little bit longer. So we want to set expectations: we’re going to be quiet for the rest of this year. In 2027, that changes. We’ll fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and give you a proper look at Jordan’s wild sci-fi adventure. We know it’s been a long time since we’ve had much to share with you. We don’t take your continued support for granted.”

As mentioned, Naughty Dog and PlayStation haven’t yet committed to even a broad release window for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. That being said, reports have widely indicated that the game is planned to arrive on PS5 at some point in 2027. With Druckmann now confirming that the studio is planning for a larger blowout of information on Intergalactic next year, this validates that a launch in 2027 could very much be in the cards.

In the interim, what do you think about this new look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet that has been provided? And are you planning to pick the game up once it’s released? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.