Invincible Season 2 Finale Features a Sneaky Fortnite Easter Egg

The Season 2 finale of Prime Video's Invincible features an Easter egg tied to Fortnite that most viewers likely missed. After beginning Season 2 back in November, Invincible finally picked up again this past month following a brief hiatus and has been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis. In the finale, those in charge of Invincible decided to throw in a litany of various pop culture references, one of which happened to be related to Epic Games' ever-popular battle royale shooter, Fortnite.

*Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Invincible are mentioned below!*

At long last, this final episode of Invincible Season 2 culminates in a battle between Invincible and his new nemesis, Angstrom Levy. After believing that Invincible ruined his life at the start of Season 2, Levy returns and uses his power to cross into other dimensions to send Invincible through all sorts of wormholes. As a result, Invincible ends up bouncing in and out of different realities, some of which contain references to Batman, Spider-Man, and even The Walking Dead.

One variant universe that Invincible ends up popping into is seemingly a reality where Fortnite is real. Upon being summoned back to his own dimension by Levy, Invincible emerges from a portal at one point and immediately smacks Levy across the face with a sniper rifle. Upon first glance, this doesn't mean a whole lot, but the weapon specifically happens to resemble the Dragon's Breath Sniper from Fortnite. Nothing more notable tied to Fortnite happens after this moment, but it's a cool reference for those with a quick eye.

You can look at this specific image from the episode right here:

They actually put a Fortnite weapon in the new Invincible episode... 😭



(Image by @GokuShill) pic.twitter.com/OmlfgoU9PG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 4, 2024

This Fortnite Easter egg in Invincible happens to line up with another major crossover between the two properties that's happening right now. Specifically, the Fortnite Item Shop currently features an array of cosmetics from Invincible that players can purchase. These accessories are headlined by skins for Invincible himself, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve. It's not known how long these Invincible items will be remaining in the marketplace and could be swapped out at any moment, so be sure to snag them sooner rather than later if you're interested.

Did you happen to spot this Fortnite reference in Invincible for yourself? And what'd you think of the final episode of Season 2 overall?