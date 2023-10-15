Iron Lung Movie Gets First Teaser From Markiplier

The Iron Lung movie has gotten its first teaser trailer. Video game adaptations are the hot new trend in Hollywood which is pretty shocking given the history of the genre. For years, video game movies were considered a death mark as they were almost always catastrophic disasters critically and commercially. However, the trend has changed in recent years as more and more creatives and studio executives have figured out how to crack the code. Some have opted to turn these adaptations into shows that can provide the time needed to bring lengthier stories to life. Others have decided to tell new stories in existing worlds.

One of the next video game adaptations is coming later this year and it's based on the popular horror game Iron Lung. The movie is being directed, written, and produced by YouTuber Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach. He will also star in the film alongside Jacksepticeye. Iron Lung is all about a person being stuck in a submarine in an ocean of blood, so naturally, you can imagine how spooky that may be. The film was shot earlier this year and is slated to release sometime in 2023. While we don't have a firm date, Markiplier did release the first look at the film on Twitter and it looks like it will have a pretty sinister tone. You can check out the first look at the film below.

Iron Lung. Coming soon to theaters. pic.twitter.com/vxP28YC9Vd — Mark (@markiplier) October 14, 2023

The Iron Lung is expected to hit theaters later this year. It's unclear if it will have a wide release or if it will be a limited release with showings in key cities for a short run. Given the project seems to be fairly low budget and doesn't have any known studios/distributors attached to it, it's unclear how the movie will be released and what the scale of it will be. Another horror video game, Five Nights at Freddy's, has a movie being released later this month. It will be released both in theaters and on Peacock on the same day. It's expected to be a big commercial success due to the popularity of the franchise.