Mortal Kombat 1 Drops First Tease of Homelander Gameplay

Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared a first look at Homelander gameplay from Mortal Kombat 1. With Ermac having now joined MK1 within recent weeks, Homelander is the next fighter on tap to join the game as DLC. For the time being, those at NetherRealm Studios haven't shared much about what the antagonist from The Boys will look like in-game, but we've now been given a very brief taste ahead of a lengthier reveal trailer.

Posted to his personal X (or Twitter) account, Boon showed off one of our first glimpses of Homelander within Mortal Kombat 1. This clip only showed the character in his pre-fight confrontation with Liu Kang, though, which means we still haven't seen Homelander in action just yet. Additionally, it's worth noting that Homelander himself doesn't speak in this footage, which continues to raise questions about how he'll sound in MK1. Previously, actor Antony Starr, who portrays Homelander in The Boys, said that he would not reprise the role within Mortal Kombat 1, which means that this version of the character might sound a bit different than normal.

We're very pleased with the reception players are giving Ermac and happy to remind everyone there is still a LOT more planned for #MortalKombat1



More: Klassic Kostumes, New Moves, Kameos, online features, secrets, and of course.... pic.twitter.com/7ZOOeSzpNE — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 26, 2024

At the time of this writing, NetherRealm hasn't provided specific details regarding the release of Homelander. Currently, it's only known that the character will be joining the MK1 roster at some point in Spring 2024. In all likelihood, a release within the coming month seems feasible, although this launch could always end up shifting around. Boon himself also said that the next major update for Mortal Kombat 1 would bring new costumes, Kameo fighters, online improvements, and other "secrets" to go along with Homelander. More information on when this content might be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 should be revealed in the days and weeks ahead.

Until that time, what do you think about Homelander in MK1 based on this brief look we've now been given? And will you be playing as Homelander for yourself once he joins the roster? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts on social media at @MooreMan12.