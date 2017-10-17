Iron Maiden’s Eddie Joins The Angry Birds Crew For Halloween

We’re already hearing about a number of crossovers that are happening for Halloween, such as Freddy Krueger coming to the world of Dead By Daylight. But there’s one that just got announced that’s going to have some players asking, “Can I play with madness?”

That’s because it’s one of the most unlikely crossovers we’ve ever seen – Eddie, the mascot for the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, will soon be appearing in Rovio’s hit mobile game Angry Birds Evolution. He’ll be appearing as “Eddie the Bird,” who you can see in the picture above.

With his help, you’ll be able to take out armies of pigs using him in your precious slingshot, screaming all the way until he hits you.

There will be four different types of Eddies available, including ones based on the Iron Maiden albums Powerslave, Killers, Somewhere In Time and The Book of Souls. Now…will the music be available in the game? Hmmmm.

“Our team is filled with massive Iron Maiden fans and Eddie was both our first choice and a natural fit in Angry Birds Evolution,” said Miika Tams, vice president of games and product lead for Angry Birds Evolution. “It’s about time his status as a true rock icon was celebrated and we know that fans will love seeing Eddie the Bird raise hell on Bird Island!”

“When you get a call from Rovio, one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, confessing that they are Maiden fans and want to celebrate Halloween with Eddie you just have to take notice,” says Llexi Leon, Interactive Creative Director at Phantom Music Management. “They have outdone themselves with this incredible tribute to Maiden and the opportunity to share the band’s music with their millions of players around the world. I really can’t wait to play him and skittle those pigs!”

Along with the four Eddie characters, the game will also feature all sorts of tributes to the band. Again, we’re really hoping the soundtrack makes its way into the game. Then we can truly see if these Angry Birds have…the number of the beast! The event kicks off October 18th, and runs through November 1st.

Angry Birds Evolution is available now for iOS and Android mobile devices.