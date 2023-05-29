EA's Iron Man Game Hires Gotham Knights Writer

Last September, Electronic Arts and EA Motive confirmed a new video game based on Marvel's Iron Man, following months of rumors. Unfortunately, details have been limited since, but the game's senior writer has now been revealed, as writer Ashley Cooper has announced her role on the team. Cooper has previously worked on games such as Gotham Knights. In her announcement on Twitter, Cooper revealed that her earliest writing was making her own comics "in elementary school and high school," so this seems to be something of a dream gig for her!

"If you told 12 year-old me that this is what I'd be doing professionally, she'd lose it," Cooper wrote on Twitter. "Thrilled to announce I've joined EA Motive as a Senior Writer on Iron Man!"

While Cooper will serve as senior writer on the game, she was part of the writing team on Gotham Knights. One of her contributions in that game was the Belfry conversations between Tim Drake and the rest of the game's playable cast regarding his love interest Bernard. Drake comes out to the rest of the cast in the game, and Cooper said that it was important to "reinforce the found family aspect of the Batfam." Cooper says that these conversations were "dear" to her, and seem to represent one of her favorite parts of the game.

It will be interesting to see how Cooper's approach is reflected in EA's Iron Man. The writer clearly has a lot of passion for superheroes and their relationships, and Tony Stark is a character that has significant depth. From the character's bouts with addiction to his complicated relationship with his adopted father Howard, there is a lot for the game to mine, if EA and Marvel choose to embrace it. Superhero games are starting to get a lot more freedom to explore these kinds of themes, and we're seeing that more and more, not only in games like Gotham Knights, but also in Marvel's Spider-Man. Hopefully EA's Iron Man will continue that trend!

Are you looking forward to EA's Iron Man game? Do you think it's time for a truly great Iron Man game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!