EA's Iron Man game may be open-world. Iron Man is one of the most popular superheroes out there courtesy of Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he has yet to really be done justice in gaming. There were several video games based around the movies, but none of them were exactly anything to write home about. The character was well-written and fun to play as in Marvel's Avengers, but the game itself failed as a whole. Ultimately, people have been waiting to see Iron Man get the same treatment as someone like Spider-Man or even Batman.

Last year, it was confirmed that Dead Space remake team EA Motive's next project was Marvel's Iron Man. However, given the studio has just finished its previous project, Iron Man is still aways off and we know next to nothing about it outside of the fact its an original story for Tony Stark. However, a new job listing on EA's website for a senior writer for the project may give some insight. As spotted by Reddit user WHENWETOUCH, it seems like Marvel's Iron Man will be an open world game. The qualifications for the position request someone with experience in open world games and "non-linear dialogue", which may suggest we will have dialogue options.

While this may not be shocking to some given open world games are all the craze, particularly for superhero games, it wasn't a guarantee. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's Avengers, and a few other recent titles have opted to be more linear. However, this may mean we get to roam around somewhere like Los Angeles and fly through the streets as Iron Man. Previous Iron Man games have been linear, so this will be a very fresh experience for the character. Only time will tell how it turns out and this could change throughout development, but it's an interesting prospect.

Do you want Marvel's Iron Man to be open world? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.