New Iron Man Game Confirmed by EA, Marvel Games

A new Iron Man game is in the works at Electronic Arts with Motive Studio set to work on the game, Marvel Games and EA confirmed this week in a joint announcement. The Iron Man title will be a single-player game and is now an early development. This confirmation follows numerous rumors and details circulating online in recent weeks about this and other Marvel games thought to be in development at various studios.

Revealed on Tuesday following a Marvel Games showcase which did not feature the game nor any indication that an Iron Man game was coming, EA and Marvel offered some insights into what this game will be like regarding the direction the teams want to take it. Focusing solely on the Marvel hero himself, the game will look to capture the feeling of "what it's like to truly play as Iron Man."

"Marvel Games is teaming up with Motive Studio to collaborate on an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game," the joint announcement from EA and Marvel Games said. "Now in early development, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it's like to truly play as Iron Man."

Marvel and EA reaffirmed that Olivier Proulx heads the Motive Studio team that'll work on the new Iron Man game. Proulx previously served as the senior prodicuer on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as well as a producer on Marvel's Avengers, specifically as the lead producer on the single-player campaign.

Part of the recent rumors and reports about this game suggested that Motive would indeed be the ones working on the game following completion of the Dead Space Remake. There's a Black Panther game supposedly in the works, too, and those same reports suggested that this Iron Man game will be out before the former. Marvel has not yet confirmed the existence of a Black Panther game, but it did announce an ensemble game featuring Black Panther and Captain America recently.

A release window for the new Iron Man game was not provided.