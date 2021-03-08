New It Takes Two Trailer Focuses on Cody and May's Relationship

✖

Developer Hazelight Studios and publisher Electronic Arts today released a new trailer for the upcoming co-op video game It Takes Two that focuses on the relationship between the game's dual protagonists, married couple-turned-dolls Cody and May. As we saw in our lengthy preview, the two of them must overcome their relationship struggles and work together in order to undo whatever magic has been done to them, and the latest trailer offers prospective players a better idea of who these people are.

Notably, It Takes Two is built from the ground up to be a co-op experience, so much so that the screen is always split into two during gameplay in order to show off all perspectives whether folks are playing online or locally. As part of the aforementioned preview, game director Josef Fares noted that the development specifically worked on adding new and interesting mechanics in every level while eschewing the traditional addition of collectibles and the like.

Here is how Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts officially describe It Takes Two:

"Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, who, trapped in a fantastical world where unpredictability hides around every corner, are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship."

It Takes Two is set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 26th with a next-gen upgrade included for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

