Jet Set Radio Reboot May Be Revealed Very Soon

A new Jet Set Radio game may be revealed very soon. In April of 2022, a report from Bloomberg surfaced claiming that a "big budget" reboot of Jet Set Radio was in development alongside a big budget reboot of Crazy Taxi. At the time, the report noted the games were two to three years out. That was a year ago. Fast forward a whole year and now our first look at this unannounced and alleged reboot has surfaced online. Combine this leak with the timeline previously provided, and an official reveal may very well be right around the corner.

The fact that footage of the game is leaking online suggests that there's footage that's ready to be shown and perhaps being prepared to be shown. And even if this isn't the case, this leak could very well acclerate plans for an official reveal. Of course, Sega could reveal the reboot on its own terms, but leaks do accelerate game reveals all the time.

Whether Sega will reveal it on its own or would give the reveal to Geoff Keighley and Summer Games Fest, who knows. However, there's little room to doubt the validity of this leak. And Bloomberg is also an excellent source. Combine the report and the leak, and they seem to suggest a reveal is coming in the next few months, if not sooner. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

At the moment of publishing, SEGA has not commented on this speculation, nor the leaked footage, nor the report before it. In other words, we don't anticipate this changing, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, we will also keep an eye out for any further developments and update the story as needed in this regard as well.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in seeing a Jet Set Radio reboot from Sega? If so, what would you like to see from it? Are you concerned about rumblings that it will be a live service game?