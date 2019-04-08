Jim Carrey Says ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Will Have Some “Edgy” Moments

The new Sonic the Hedgehog movie is already making a few changes to Sonic’s appearance, but it appears it’ll also have some edge to it at times. Jim Carrey, the actor who’s portraying Doctor Eggman in Paramount’s upcoming film, said that viewers can expect to find winks, nods, and some “edgy things” in the movie. Even though it’ll have its edgy elements, Carrey said the movie is still appropriate for different age groups, including families.

Plenty of information about the new movie that blends live-action and CGI elements was revealed recently during CinemaCon which is where Carrey touched on the film’s edgier moments. GameSpot reported on an interview that IMDB conducted during the CinemaCon event where Carrey was asked if the movie would have any edgy parts to it. Carrey answered to say the film would be playing for families which meant they couldn’t get “too crazy” with what was included, but Carrey said he ensured the movie would still have its moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I made sure that there’s some winks and nods and edgy things that are still acceptable to both age groups,” Carrey said.

The reasoning for the question hinges on the fact that Tim Miller is serving as the film’s executive producer. Miller’s got credits in several different films and TV series including Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate, and an episode of Love, Death & Robots, so finding at least some edgier moments in the new Sonic the Hedgehog film is a reasonable expectation considering Miller and Carrey’s roles.

Carrey’s comments about the “winks and nods” viewers will see in the new movie also echo similar answers from Ben Schwartz, the actor who will voice Sonic. Speaking to ComicBook at the same CinemaCon event, Schwartz said the movie will contain Easter eggs that those who played the games will “enjoy and understand.”

What those edgy moments, winks, and nods will look like in the movie remain to be seen, but Sonic fans will hopefully see some of them in the movie’s trailers which are yet to be released. If not then, they’ll all be seen in theaters when the movie releases on November 9th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!