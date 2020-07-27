Joe Rogan's Comments About Video Games Upset Gamers and Spark Responses From Ninja and Others

✖

Joe Rogan is talking about video games again, and is going viral because of it. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian and podcaster suggested video games are a waste of time, and these comments circulated around the Internet and social media with great speed. Not long after, people, and in particular, prominent members within the gaming community, responded. Some agreed with Rogan's take, others defended with context, but most took umbrage with it.

"Video games are a real problem," said Joe Rogan while speaking during JRE #1514 with Joe De Sena. "They are a real problem. You know why? Because they are f****g fun. I have a real problem with them. And they are really exciting, but you don't get anywhere.

Rogan continued, liking the hobby to martial arts, noting that somebody can learn and get obsessed with jujutsu, and this could -- emphasis on could -- lead to an actual career. However, it could also go nowhere. Equating the two, Rogan notes the same is true about video games. It's possible to build a career out of a passion or obsession for video games, but it's not common.

Rogan also admits, the same is true with a career in stand-up comedy, and that he was told that his passion for it was a waste of time. As a result, he doesn't like the "one in a million" rhetoric about making a career off video games, but he does say it's difficult and warns against the negative effects of playing too many rounds of Quake.

As you would expect, shortened versions of the video above have been going viral, and in many cases, people are slamming the comedian's take whilst not listening to it in its entirety. However, others have pointed out the actual faults in the take, which is that it's a generalization and misses the point that most people who play games play them within moderation and do so not to make a career out of it, but as a form of entertainment.

Joe Rogan gaming comment thoughts video. Mind was kinda everywhere but wanted to get a little vid out to explain it sooner rather than later. ALSO! Enjoy the full emo hair Ninj right now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/fgb92vUVtF — Ninja (@Ninja) July 26, 2020

I like Joe Rogan but... Can't this point be made about any entertainment product like Sports or Movies (or something like the UFC)? If video games are a "waste of time", what value does any other entertainment product give? An odd criticism for specifically just video games. 🤔 https://t.co/IWRcxw2d4g — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) July 26, 2020

Joe Rogan has been playing Quake for like 20 years and has brought on pros and devs as guests, his comments come from a place of being borderline addicted to video games more than anything. if you're gonna get mad at Joe Rogan there's way better stuff to choose from — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 26, 2020

Joe Rogan says video games are a waste of time. Video games are an important part of my mental health. I play them when I need a break from work. They enrich my life the same way books and movies do. Video games aren't a waste of time. Telling someone how to enjoy their life is. — 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) July 26, 2020

Listening to this podcast is a waste of time if it's all you do all day and wait for the next episode. Generalized bad take is bad. Anything can be harmful in excess. Video games have made many people successful, they're the cause for a majority of my friendships, etc. https://t.co/j86f8VZFPU — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 26, 2020

