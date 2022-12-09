Judas Report Reveals Brand New Details on Game From BioShock Creator

Last night at The Game Awards, Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games revealed Judas, Levine's first game since he left 2K and the BioShock series -- which he created -- behind. It will be his first game since 2013, so suffice to say there's a ton of anticipation surrounding it, but right now not a lot of details. Fast-forward a day, and a few more details have surfaced courtesy of a well-known leaker that goes by the name Oops Leaks on Twitter. According to the leaker, the game was once in development under the name of Replay, primarily because it has a "huge focus on replayability." And as you would expect from the game's name, it has "biblical motifs.

"Some info on Judas. It was codenamed Replay, huge focus on replayability, not that ambitious as told before but the game has a few completely different main storylines that also have variations within themselves," reads the report. "Full of biblical motifs, well, you got it from the name."

For those that don't know: The name Judas is a play-off of the name Judas Iscariot of the Bible. A disciple and one of the original Twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ, Judas notably betrayed Jesus to the Sanhedrin in the Garden of Gethsemane, which eventually led to Jesus' death on the cross. His name is unsurprisingly associated with treason and betrayal. It remains to be seen why the game is called this and how significant this name is to the plot of the game. An official description for the game notes you will be "breaking alliances." So it's possible this is all there is to the name.

Judas is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There's no word when the game will release beyond "coming soon." It's available to wishlist, but currently not to pre-order on digital storefronts. Obviously, physical retailers will vary.

"Judas is a narrative FPS developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite," reads an official blurb about the game. "A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?"