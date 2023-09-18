Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Will Now Include Sega Genesis Games

Earlier this year, Limited Run Games announced Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection, a compilation featuring games based on the original movie. When the collection was first announced, it was only going to include games originally released for the Nintendo, Super Nintendo, and Game Boy. That changed today, as Limited Run Games has announced that the collection will now include two games that originally released on Sega Genesis. Every person that buys the collection will now receive seven games, as opposed to the original five that were planned. The collection will now include:

Jurassic Park: (NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Genesis versions)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES and Game Boy versions)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Sega Genesis)

Retro enthusiasts should be quite happy about this decision, especially since the Sega Genesis version of Jurassic Park is often considered the best one. While the other versions exclusively focused on Alan Grant as a playable character, the Genesis game allowed players to select a velociraptor, as well. That feature was also carried over for Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition. Like Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues, Rampage Edition contains a completely different story from the previous game. The two games act as sequels to the original film/movie, centering on what happens after the events that took place at the park.

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Extra Features

(Photo: Limited Run Games, Universal)

One of the biggest issues players had with the original Jurassic Park games is that they tended to be on the harder side. Of course, that's true for a lot of licensed games from that era, but Limited Run Games has helped the situation by adding save states for each title in the collection. The developers have also added in-game maps, as well as "various quality-of-life fixes," though the company has not offered details on what those will consist of. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection marks the first time that any of these games have been released in three decades. The video game industry has come a long way since then, so it's nice that the collection will be more accessible, both in terms of difficulty level, and how much easier it is to come by!

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Release Date

An actual release date for Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection has not been announced, as of this writing. The collection will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Pre-orders for the game's physical release are currently underway, with a standard option, classic edition, and Prehistoric edition. Limited Run Games is also offering a number of additional products based on the games, including clothing, pins, a trading card set, skates decks, and more. Readers interested in learning more can pre-order the collection at the company's website right here.

Are you more likely to buy this collection now that it has the Sega Genesis games? Did you play any of the old Jurassic Park games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!