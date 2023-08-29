Jurassic Park LEGO Special Announced by Peacock

It's been a big year for Jurassic Park fans, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the film's release, which has brought with it all sorts of exciting experiences honoring the Steven Spielberg film. The festivities don't seem to be over, as Peacock confirmed today that a LEGO retelling of the movie was on the way. No official details about the project were released, such as a premiere date or official plot description, but the streamer released a poster featuring the iconic Jurassic Park logo made from LEGO that is enough to excite fans of the franchise.

"An animated special 65 million bricks in the making. Coming soon to Peacock," the official Peacock account captioned the poster.

An animated special 65 million bricks in the making. Coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/oy5kyTbIKb — Peacock (@peacock) August 29, 2023

The poster features a Minifigure version of Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm saying, "That is one big pile of bricks," which is a reference to a line he shares in the 1993 film.

This isn't the first time that LEGO has ventured into the franchise, as fans have previously gotten the TV special LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, which took place before the events of 2015's Jurassic World. That special was then followed by the 13-episode series LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, which similarly took place before the events of Jurassic World.

Whatever is in store for audiences, the upcoming retelling of the original storyline will surely embrace the sense of whimsy and humor that other LEGO specials have offered, while also hitting the major beats of the overall plot.

Another reason this special will have audiences excited is that last year saw the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth film in the series that served as the payoff of both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film series. There are currently no official plans that have been announced for another film in the series, with even Dominion director Colin Trevorrow previously admitting that there never needed to be any sequels in the first place.

"I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise," Trevorrow revealed to Empire last September. "The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

Stay tuned for details on the Jurassic Park LEGO special.

