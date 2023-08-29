Jurassic Park Makes More Than $1.7 Million in 30th Anniversary Theatrical Return

Steven Spielberg's classic dinosaur blockbuster is still able to pull in money on the box office, despite initially arriving in theaters 30 years ago. A 3D edition of Jurassic Park was released back into theaters this past weekend to celebrate the 1993 film's 30th anniversary. The same 3D edition was released in theaters in 2013 for the 20th anniversary celebration. Despite going up against some heavy box office hitters, Jurassic Park still managed to make a solid amount of money for a three decade-old adventure.

Jurassic Park made over $1.7 million at the box office over the weekend, proving that there's still a lot of love left for the film and fans are still willing to pay up to see it in theaters. The 3D showings for Jurassic Park's anniversary will continue throughout the week, and you can find more screenings on the Regal Movies website.

Regal describes the Jurassic Park rerelease, "Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg's ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award-winning visual effects and groundbreaking filmmaking that has been hailed as 'a triumph of special effects artistry' (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough, discover the breathtaking adventure you will want to experience again and again."

Jurassic Park Franchise

In the years since Jurassic Park was first released, the film was turned into a massive franchise and has earned billions of dollars at the box office. Last year's Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, seemingly closed the story of the original film's characters. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum all reprised their roles for the sixth installment.

While Trevorrow directed two of the three Jurassic World films, he has admitted that the initial Jurassic Park probably didn't need a sequel in the first place.

"I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise," Trevorrow revealed to Empire last September. "The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"