New Jurassic World Evolution Video Details Missions, Dangerous Dinos

Jurassic World Evolution now has the game’s first dev diary out with several members of the Frontier Developments team discussing the gameplay and creation of the upcoming Jurassic World game.

As fans of the Jurassic movies would hope is the case, the team started off by reassuring them that they wanted to stay as close to the source material as possible and even include the iconic opening shot that’s seen in so many of the films. While the game takes place on the one tropical island that’s previewed in the video, the devs also explained how the mission system will work while managing your dino park.

“Your missions are going to be given to you from these three different divisions which each have a different character assigned to them,” said Nick Rogers, head of animation.

One of those divisions is all about entertainment and will be where players pull in most of their money, according to the devs. This division will be akin to much of what’s seen in films, the division that the public would go to the park to see. There’s also the science division where players will have to research fossils and cures for diseases to keep their dinosaurs alive and well to be used in the park. Lastly, there’s the security division, the one where you get to breed dangerous dinosaurs and then try and control the situation should they ever escape from their enclosures.

All of these divisions are there for the players to interact with as they see fit, a choice aspect that the devs say is an important part of the game.

“Ultimately this is all about player choice,” said Rogers. “It’s all about being offered these different styles of gameplay and it’s up to you whether you want to get hands-on and involved and get up there in the helicopter or whether you’d rather manage all of it from above. It really just depends on your style of gameplay and how you want to play the game.”

Among the new and old characters that you’ll encounter in the game is also Dr. Ian Malcolm played by none other than Jeff Goldblum himself. The Jurassic movie star’s appearance in Jurassic World Evolution was announced not long ago with Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong also joining the game’s cast.

Jurassic World Evolution is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 12.