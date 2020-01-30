Keyforge Announces Mass Mutation Set

Fantasy Flight Games has announced the next set for its popular Keyforge card game. Keyforge: Mass Mutation is the fourth set for Keyforge and introduces a brand new keyword – Enhance. While Keyforge is already a unique type of card game as it revolves around randomly generated unique decks, Mass Mutation takes this one step further by adding random symbols to certain cards. Cards with the “Enhance” keyword cause its deck to automatically be upgraded by randomly equipping other cards with special icons that automatically do damage, allows players to draw cards, or capture aember when played. These upgrades are built into the deck when it’s created, so players now have the potential of having a unique card in their already unique deck.

Mass Mutation adds over 250 new cards to Keyforge, including mutated versions of existing characters, giving them new abilities. Other creatures have multiple versions that appear in different houses, bringing the different playstyles of the Houses closer than ever before. Another massive change is the introduction of gigantic creatures, creatures that stretch across two cards. Player will need to play both cards from their in order to use a gigantic creature, but they typically make a massive impact in battle.

Mass Mutation also brings back House Sanctum, swapping it out for House Brobnar. House Sanctum has a decidedly anti-mutant stance in Mass Mutation, with new cards that have immunity from Mutants or destroys mutants in play.

Originally released in 2018, Keyforge is a strong seller for Fantasy Flight Games, as fans have embraced the idea of using different randomly created decks in play. While players don’t get a choice in what cards they have in their deck, players have had a ton of fun learning how each of their Keyforge decks work, and Mass Mutation looks to add a whole new level of strategy and craziness to the game.

Keyforge: Mass Mutation will be released in May 2020.