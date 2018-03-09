Latest Kingdom Come: Deliverance Patch Fixes Over 300 Quests

It’s been a very long road for a very short time since the launch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The hyper-realistic offers a very fun experience, unfortunately – a very buggy one, as well. With the ;team working hard on fixes, there is a long queue waiting for patches and the latest one definitely targets what players have been asking for the most: quests.

There is no doubt about it that the Medieval title is expansive with tons to do, but it’s hard to them all when some quests won’t even trigger or allow you to successfully complete. That’s where patch 1.3 comes into play, offering many bug fixes targeting over 300 in-game quests.

Another notable feature with the latest update is now you can save and exit, something that wasn’t doable before now (without the assist of a mod). That’s one of many changes to the game, check out what else is new – and different – right here:

The game now has Save and Exit feature.

Saving is much more robust and saves won’t get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.

Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.

The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.

Guards won’t frisk you so often.

Your horse shouldn’t get stuck when jumping fences.

Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.

You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.

You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.

Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.

Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.

Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.

Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.

You can no longer autocook potions that you haven’t brewed by hand at least once before.

German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.

(PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.

(PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.

(PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.

And over 300 other fixes in various quests.

Performance improved:

LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming.

Stuttering in some areas reduced.

Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)

Improved lockpicking:

New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock.

Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)

Improved pickpocketing:

You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you)

The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.

Late game player strength tweaked:

Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down.

Weapons scale less with high-level stats. It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they’re helmetless. Stupid Runt…)

Other combat system tweaks: