Drake and Josh Star to Reportedly Voice ‘Key’ Figure in Kingdom Hearts III

It looks like the Young Eraqus may have finally been cast for the upcoming (and mythical, it seems) Kingdom Hearts 3 title slated for later this year. The character was first introduced in the PSP title Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep and was voiced by none other than Star Wars’ Mark Hamill. Now it seems like the character is back, a much younger Eraqus, and will reportedly be brought to life by Drake and Josh’s Drake Bell.

The reported news comes from a tweet stating that Drake Bell has been cast as Young Eraqus, though the original source tweet wasn’t something noteworthy in itself since it wasn’t cited. What grabbed our attention, however, was the fact that Drake Bell himself retweeted it.

Looks like @DrakeBell finally confirmed he is voicing Young Eraqus in KH3. He retweeted a fan saying so today. pic.twitter.com/9VVt1U46Cj — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 10, 2018

Though a retweet doesn’t constitute as an official announcement from Square Enix themselves, it would be save to assume excitement isn’t completely out of order. At least, if you’re a Drake and Josh fan.

For those who might be unaware of who Eraqus is, here’s what the official Kingdom Hearts wiki describes him as:

“Master Eraqus is a strong Keyblade master, caring for Terra, Ventus, and Aqua as his own children. Stern and willing to instruct, one major goal he has in life appears to be preserving peace throughout the worlds, as he rashly attacks Ventus when Eraqus discovers that through his dark half, Vanitas, Ventus can create the χ-blade. Unlike Master Xehanort, Eraqus has a staunch and almost bigoted aversion to darkness and believes that it must be destroyed at all costs, a view that he has endeavored to ingrain into his apprentices. In his final moments, he even becomes concerned that his actions against Ventus and Terra were due to some darkness having snuck into his heart.

Despite his sometimes cold actions toward his apprentices, he still cares deeply for them. He has Aqua follow Terra out of concern for the youth, gives a pained apology to Ventus before attempting to destroy the boy, and sheds a tear when he is forced to face off against Terra. Despite the strain between him and Xehanort, Eraqus attempts to forgive his erstwhile friend, even welcoming him to help preside over the Mark of Mastery exam despite their last meeting ending in violence. Following his apparent demise at Xehanort’s hands, Eraqus’s influence and strength settles within Terra in order to help him counter Xehanort’s possession and hopefully regain his body.”

Still no release date yet for the upcoming title, though any details are good details at this point. We’re just hoping there won’t be another delay. *fingers crossed*