‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Cut Content Discovered

Kingdom Hearts III is pretty flippin’ amazing as is, but players are beginning to find even more footage that didn’t end up making the final cut. Makes sense, given how long the title was in development, but now that the shock has waned regarding actually having the title in-hand, a few missing pieces have been uncovered.

I just realized Mysterious Tower was cut from KH3. Remember this guys? pic.twitter.com/I2SkdMFbCR — ♚ EdoNinja (@EdoNinjaHD) January 30, 2019

yeah and I’m also wondering why Eeyore is not in the game pic.twitter.com/vKkPbo32dE — 👑💖KingdomGirl 👑💖 International KH3 day (@coolgirltime) January 30, 2019

Many in the responding thread theorized DLC, though that doesn’t seem likely. In all honesty, there is probably so much more that’s been cut aside from this. This is a game that was over a decade in the making since it was first revealed. In that time, design shifts happened, team members were shifted, and overall visions changed. Also in that time, a lot of content was likely coming through. It would make sense not all of it would leave the editing room.

For the footage that did make the final cut, Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

