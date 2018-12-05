‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Experience Coming To Walt Disney World

If you’re paying a visit to Walt Disney World this holiday season and you happen to be a fan of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, then your trip is about to get a little extra special.

That’s because Square Enix has officially announced that a Kingdom Hearts Experience will be making its way to the Disney Springs locale at Walt Disney World, going from December 14 through January 31. So if you haven’t booked your trip yet, you’ve still got time!

The publisher is teaming up with Disney to enable guests to enjoy everything that Kingdom Hearts III will have to offer, including a game demo that will give them a taste of the many worlds that are included in the forthcoming sequel, including Big Hero 6, Pirates of the Caribbean, Tangled, Frozen, Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and possibly even more. You can see the tweet below.

We are bringing the magic of #KingdomHearts to @DisneySprings at Walt Disney World Resort from December 14~January 31! The Kingdom Hearts pop-up experience will feature a playable demo, a special Keyblade exhibit, and artwork from the game! Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/RwIASrhh7s — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 5, 2018

In addition, the pop-up experience will also feature a number of other interactive things to explore, including a special exhibit where you can check out all the Keyblades in the game, as well as life-size replicas lifted straight from the game, larger-than-life art inspired by the characters and worlds featured in the sequel, and digital kiosks, where fans can either pre-order the game or a number of other pieces of official merchandise to show off their love for the franchise.

There’s no word yet if the exhibit will see something special for the game’s release, since it’s taking place near the end of its run. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Disney did something extra special for fans that are in attendance.

The game has been getting major buzz since it was confirmed that there was an official release date (finally, might we add), and we’re sure to see even more hype build up, since a pair of trailers will be premiering over the next couple of weeks, possibly debuting another world in which Sora and his friends will be able to explore. We’ll let you know as soon as those trailers are available.

In the meantime, we can feel a vacation coming on. Florida sounds pretty good right now…

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.