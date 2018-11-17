In the latest round of Kingdom Hearts III promotion, Square Enix is showing a brand-new promo for the game before theatrical airings of the new Fantastic Beasts.

Square Enix hasn’t officially announced the promotion, but users viewing Fantastic Beasts in theaters today have been reporting that the game has a slot before the movie.

New Kingdom Hearts III promo airing before Fantastic Beasts pic.twitter.com/tpYY67rA4I — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) November 16, 2018

At the moment, Square Enix hasn’t revealed the promo in any other capacity, meaning what’s new in it, is unclear. However, what’s clear is that it features footage from all the different Disney worlds and characters in the game.

What’s also unclear is whether Square Enix plans on releasing the promo in any other capacity, such as via YouTube or Twitter. It probably will, but for now, unless you’re planning on seeing Fantastic Beasts, you might just miss out on the new promotional material.

Luckily, there’s plenty of Kingdom Hearts III promotional material to go around for everybody. However, unlike Comic Con or E3 trailers, this newest promotion marks an attempt by Square Enix to push the game onto a more mainstream audience.

Despite containing classic Disney characters and worlds, Kingdom Hearts isn’t a series that has pushed deep into the mainstream, at least not as much as some other video game series. Sure, it’s popular. Very popular in fact. But it’s popularity is much more fueled by the core gaming community than the mainstream gaming community.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is poised to release next year on January 25.

For those that don’t know: Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship. In it, players step into the shoes of Sora as he and his friends embark on a perilous adventure that will take them across a vast array of Disney worlds. An unknowing heir to a spectacular power, Sora, joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, face an evil force known as the Heartless, which is threatening to overtake the universe.