Kingdom Hearts III Creator Delves Into The Game’s Villains, Kairi, And Other Story Details

The Villains (Photo: Square Enix/Disney) We know the shadowy Organization XIII and various Disney baddies like Maleficent and Pete will feature in Kingdom Hearts III, but what are they up to? And are they working together? According to Nomura, the two groups of villains are kind of doing their own thing… "Whenever Maleficent and Pete go to different worlds, they interact with some of the Disney villains that exist in that world, but they are their own thing, with Maleficent leading the way. They have no sort of cooperation with Organization XIII, nor are they conflicting or enemies with them. Sora is battling the 13 Darkness, but Maleficent and Pete are kind of separate from that. So, she doesn't necessarily actively poke at Sora or try to bother him." prevnext

Roxas (Photo: Square Enix/Disney) The Kingdom Hearts III trailer released during E3 2017 hinted that Roxas, the mirror image of Sora created when he sacrificed his heart, would be making a return in the game. But how can Sora and Roxas exist at the same time? Nomura doesn't say specifically, but he definitely teases Roxas will return. "If a Heartless and Nobody can exist at the same time, can Sora and Roxas exist at the same time, too? And to do that, Xemnas is asking Sora, do you intend on utilizing the power of darkness? So that's the kind of narrative that we wanted to talk about in that section of the game." prevnext