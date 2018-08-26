Kingdom Hearts III’s World Bosses Will Be Kept Secret Until Launch

Keeping secrets and details under wrap about a game before release is becoming increasingly difficult. That said, while Square Enix have been pretty open about the finer details of Kingdom Hearts III, there is one thing they are doing their best to keep a secret: the final bosses of each of the game’s worlds.

Speaking to IGN, Square Enix Europe’s community manager, Sunil Godhania, revealed that the company has made a conscious decision to not reveal any of the world’s bosses, and this won’t change, with the community manager confirming it won’t divulge any details before the game’s launch in an attempt to let fans discover and come across said content naturally by playing through the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And this is a nice approach by Square Enix. It would be easy for them to manifest headlines each week revealing each world boss one by one, but it has opted to not take the easy marketing and rather has made a decision with its fans in mind. Not every publisher does that these days.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Barring anymore delays, it will release on January 29, 2019. For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage on the title by clicking here. For more information about what the game is about, here’s an official overview:

Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Key Features