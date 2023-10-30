Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link Gets New Trailer With Release Window

Square Enix has finally announced the launch window for Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link in a new trailer for the upcoming title. Back in 2022, Square notably confirmed that it was working on Kingdom Hearts 4, which was in the early stages of development. Although this announcement is what most fans focused on, Square also revealed Missing Link at the same time, which would be the franchise's latest installment on mobile devices. Now, after a long period of time without new information on Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, Square Enix has today provided a massive update on the project.

Shared on YouTube and social media, the latest trailer for Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link has shed more light on the game's story, characters, and gameplay. Described as "an all new experience as a GPS based Action RPG," Missing Link is the latest Kingdom Hearts entry on mobile platforms following the likes of Union χ and Dark Road. Outside of showing off this new trailer, Square Enix also confirmed that it will be holding a new closed beta for Missing Link this coming month beginning on November 29. This beta will only be available in the UK in Australia, though, and will be confined to iOS devices. As for the widespread launch of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, it's planned to release at some point in 2024.

If Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link doesn't look all that enticing to you, it's worth stressing that Square Enix will almost certainly find a way to tie in the events of this game with the larger series. Essentially every Kingdom Hearts game that has ever been released ends up being important in one way or another when it comes to the larger narrative. So if you're incredibly excited about Kingdom Hearts 4, Missing Link will surely end up playing a big part in the story that Square will eventually tell in the next mainline Kingdom Hearts title.

What do you think about Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link based on what's been shown so far? And will you be playing this game for yourself when it does release next year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.