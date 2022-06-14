Kingdom Hearts Director Says Disney Was Happy to Add Sora to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

✖

Longtime Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura has revealed that Disney was more than fine with adding Sora to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the game's final DLC fighter. When Sora's addition to Smash Ultimate was announced, many fans were shocked, largely because it was believed that Disney wouldn't want him to appear in the game for various reasons. Despite this widespread belief, Nomura has now revealed that he was the one that had potential qualms with Sora coming to the Nintendo fighting game.

In a recent discussion with Game Informer, Nomura opened up about his own feelings on Sora coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Overall, Nomura said that he's very happy that the collaboration ended up coming together, but he also acknowledged that he was very cautious about seeing Sora come to Smash.

"Obviously, I was very happy that we were able to have Sora make an appearance in Smash Bros. Ultimate. Most of the feedback when Sora was [announced] for Smash Bros. Ultimate was, 'I can't believe Disney okayed for him to be in this game.' Behind the scenes, I was actually the one being very picky about his appearance in Smash Bros," Nomura said. "Disney was the one that was like, 'Go ahead! This is a great opportunity.' I thought it would be tough to pull off because it might clash with the established lore in Kingdom Hearts and the Disney worlds, so it was an opportunity I had to consider very carefully. After seeing how happy everybody was in welcoming Sora to Smash Bros., I feel like the end result was really great."

It's pretty funny to hear Nomura acknowledge so many of the fan theories that people had about Sora's inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, especially in regard to Disney's involvement, weren't true. It's even funnier to hear him admit that he was the one who was hesitant about the whole idea in the first place. Still, it's good to see that Nomura was happy with the outcome, much like many other fans around the world.

