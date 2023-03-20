Kingdom Hearts 4 Director Shares Cryptic Tease

Tetsuya Nomura, the creator of Kingdom Hearts and the director of the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4, has shard a new and rather cryptic tease about Kingdom Hearts 4 and the future of the series, and fans don’t know what to make of it. Unfortunately, the tease comes through translation, which means it’s possible vital conetext and meaning is being loss in the process. As for the tease itself came during the recent Kingdom Hearts Second Breath concert in Japan, where Nomrua took the stage and briefly talked about an “event” that took place after the reveal of Kingdom Hearts 4 last year.

While on the stage with series composer Yoko Shimomura, Nomura stated that this event determined the future direction of the series, suggesting the mystery event was very consequential. That said, rather than provide details on the “crazy” event, Nomura told Shimomura they’d talk about it backstage. Fans have theorized that the event involved Disney and using its IP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The million dollar question is whether the meeting was “crazy” in a good way or the bad way. It’s been suggested the demeanor and expressions of the conversation suggest the former, but this is just speculation because Nomura quickly stopped talking about the subject. The former also is more likely simply because you wouldn’t tease something bad on stage in this fashion.

https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1637437902576824320

For now, fans don’t know what to make of this. And as aludded to, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt given it’s been provided via translation. So far, none of the implicated parties have followed up these comments in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was revealed almost a year ago. The anniversary of this reveal — in April — is right around the corner, and it’s possible this will be when the next update on the game will arrive, and possibly the second-ever trailer. Since the game was announced 11 months ago on April 10, we’ve heard nothing about the game. And so far, we still have don’t have any details on its premise, let alone what platforms it’s in development for and when it could release.