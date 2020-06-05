Kingdoms of Amalur Fans Are Pumped About the Game's Remaster
Earlier today, THQ Nordic officially announced Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A remastered version of the 2012 action-RPG, the game was accidentally leaked by Microsoft, but now that the game is official, fans have been celebrating. It's unclear whether or not THQ Nordic has additional plans for the franchise beyond the port, but longtime fans and newcomers alike are excited for the opportunity to experience the game! If the early reception is anything to go by, it seems like the title just might manage to find a bigger audience than it did when it initially released.
Keep reading to find out what fans think about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning!
At least we have video games.
Still
can't believe that right after I get my hands on a remake of one
of my favourite games, Xenoblade DE, another remaster gets announced
for a favourite game, Kingdoms of Amalur.
Gotta give 'em credit for trying...
@THQNordic I am beyond excited for the Kingdoms of Amalur Remaster. But if there is anyway to release the game earlier would be even better. Cyberpunk 2077 is going to take over my life just a few days after your release date. It's a good problem to have lol.— Bakas (@Bakas87) June 4, 2020
Hopefully the second time will be the charm!
Stoked that Kingdoms of Amalur is getting the remaster treatment. Game was slept on!— Danali (@DanaliMusik) June 4, 2020
We gamers are spoiled.
so Kingdoms of Amalur is getting a remastered this summer. which is ace because I semi-regularly reinstall it to one day try and complete it. now I know I can wait till August and I can half-complete a prettier game :D— Teppotastic (@Teppotastic) June 4, 2020
At least he's honest.
I'm honestly excited to buy Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning and then never getting further than the first hour or so again on a current platform— Disapproving Pop Punk Music Video Dad (@Des_Subari) June 4, 2020
The game seems to have a lot of fans!
bruh Kingdoms of Amalur on ps4.... thank god....— ROBIN-1st Class (@CourageousRobin) June 4, 2020
It definitely caught a lot of people by surprise.
Of all the thing I ever expected. Seeing Kingdoms of Amalur remastered was not one of them. Eight years of silence and then suddenly it returns out of absolutely nowhere.— Matthew (@Cyclonic_Jet) June 4, 2020
Not everyone is excited, though.
kingdoms of amalur was maybe the most generic fantasy thing I've ever played, are we already out of better things to rerelease— hot coldman (@jacketlizard) June 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.