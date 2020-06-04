Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Officially Announced

✖

After leaking via store listings yesterday, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has officially been announced by THQ Nordic. The action role-playing game originally released in 2012, but developer 38 Studios infamously shut down several months later, resulting in a years-long legal battle that only resolved last year. According to the early listing, this new edition is being developed by Kaiko, which is responsible for a number of other "definitive" editions or remasters, most notably for the Darksiders franchise.

Official details are scarce at the moment, though THQ Nordic has promised to share more soon. The company has even gone so far as to state that there is no official announcement trailer or the like because it straight-up wasn't intending to announce the game today. It would appear that yesterday's leak accelerated whatever plans were in motion behind the scenes. Based on the various store listings, it would appear to be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 18th.

The rumours are true! Prepare for a Re-Reckoning, because Kingdoms of Amalur is coming back. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, it's soon time to experience an epic RPG journey and all its DLCs like never before.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/MlpSCTrjPe — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) June 4, 2020

Resurrected through the Well of Souls, the hit RPG returns! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will take you back to the Faeland with stunning visuals and refined gameplay.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning https://t.co/VmieaaWS0a — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) June 4, 2020

Here is how Microsoft's store listing describes the upcoming remaster:

"The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.

"Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death."

Assuming the various listings are accurate, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning should release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 18th. The newly remastered title includes the game's previous DLCs as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.