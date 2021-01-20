Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

THQ Nordic has announced that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will release on Nintendo Switch on March 16th. An enhanced port of the 2012 game, Re-Reckoning released on other platforms last September, but now action-RPG fans will get a chance to enjoy the game on Nintendo's latest console, as well! As of this writing, it does not appear that the Switch version will feature any additional changes over those released last year. However, the console's ability to play games in a portable format just might be enough to sway those that passed on the game's release last year! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will release both digitally and physically.

THQ Nordic's announcement regarding the game's Nintendo Switch version can be found embedded below.

Amalur is expanding its borders and heading into the unkown territory of... Nintendo Switch on March 16th, 2021. Return to the Faelands and forge your fate. Uncover the secrets of Amalur and rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war - finally on-the-go! #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/xRpPZGafnY — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) January 19, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the game, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game featured a veritable who's who of talent involved, including Ken Rolston, R.A. Salvatore, Todd McFarlane, and Grant Kirkhope. Prior to the game's initial release, there were hopes that it would spawn a franchise, but developer 38 Studios went under before a sequel could begin development. With the game's rights now in the hands of THQ Nordic, it's possible that renewed interest could lead to an eventual follow-up.

While third-party games haven't had the best track record of releasing on Nintendo platforms, Switch has reversed that trend. A number of games have actually performed better on the console than they have on other platforms! There are multiple possible reasons for that, but Nintendo Switch has been a massive success worldwide; last month, it was revealed that the system was the top-selling video game console in the US for 24 consecutive months. As long as the system continues to succeed, it seems likely that more games like Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be offered on Switch.

Are you looking forward to playing Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on Nintendo Switch? Are you happy that the game is being ported to the platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!