Kirby Star Allies Demo Is Now Live In the U.S. eShop For Nintendo Switch

Three days ago, Nintendo released a new demo for Kirby Star Allies, the latest platforming adventure featuring the pink puffball doing what he does best – eating his enemies and utilizing their powers for the sake of good.

But something interesting happened with its release – the United States eShop didn’t get a turn for some reason. And that was a little perplexing, considering the game is coming out in less than two weeks for the system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t fret, though, as Nintendo of America has finally unleashed the greatness of Kirby in our store, as you can download the free demo for your Nintendo Switch right now!

The demo introduces two levels where you can give Kirby’s awesome abilities a try. Grassland and Cave and Castles are available for play, and while those descriptions are a little bit basic, they give you an idea of where you’ll be headed as you guide the lovable pink puffball into action, trying out many different abilities.

On top of that, you’ll be able to get a look at how the game’s visuals come across, in both handheld and TV form. And, from what we’ve seen so far, it’s impressive as far as other Kirby games go, with beautiful backdrops and detailed animations. Kirby fans won’t be disappointed in the least.

You’ll be able to find the Kirby Star Allies demo in the eShop, by looking under the game’s pre-order page, or doing a quick look in the search bar. Just look for the words “Download Demo” and proceed to add it to your library. It doesn’t take up much space, either, so don’t sweat that.

Oh, and grab a friend if you can, because the demo features two-player co-op support, so a buddy can jump in and help you subdue the adorable enemy forces that are awaiting Kirby. This should provide a good taste of how the final game will play when it comes to bringing a friend along for the ride.

There’s a lot to explore in this fun little demo, and we mentioned it was free, right? Get to downloading!

Kirby Star Allies releases on March 16 for Nintendo Switch.

Robert’s Take: I’m a sucker for a great Kirby game, and Star Allies is certainly shaping up to be another one for the list. I can’t wait to give this a try.