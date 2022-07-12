Kirby's Dream Buffet Announced for Nintendo Switch

Despite the fact that Nintendo released Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, it looks as if the company isn't quite done with the fan-favorite pink blob in 2022. Nintendo has just announced a new Kirby title, Kirby's Dream Buffet, for the Nintendo Switch, and it is set to bring multiplayer Kirby shenanigans this summer. An exact release date has not been announced as of yet.

"Kirby's Dream Buffet finds Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun," Nintendo's announcement of the new Kirby video game reads in part. "Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition."

You can check out the new announcement trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet for yourself embedded below:

Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities.



Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mlhp5sWnfQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 12, 2022

The new Kirby title offers both local and online multiplayer with certain stipulations. Nintendo specifically notes that additionals games, systems, and accessories might be needed for local multiplayer while a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for online multiplayer. Beyond that, Kirby's Dream Buffet seems to center around playing four rounds on food-themed stages with up to four players in a mix of obstacle courses and other challenges.

As noted above, Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to release for the Nintendo Switch this summer. No exact release date has been announced beyond that as of yet. Notably, the title will be exclusively a Nintendo eShop title, though it would appear that codes to download it will be available at retail. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Kirby's Dream Buffet so far? Are you looking forward to picking it up when it releases for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!