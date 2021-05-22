Knockout City Fans Show Off Skills

Knockout City fans are weighing in on the game as the big launch day is here. EA is offering a 10-day trial of the game, so the player pool is absolutely jumping right now. From the looks of things, users love the quick action and some of the cool things you can do in a match so far. It may be the start of the journey, but you have to be a bit encouraged if you were rooting for this game from the moment it was announced in February. A lot of games have been accused of looking like Splatoon, and this one was no exception. But, upon a quick glance at social media, it’s doing some necessary separating itself right now. Check out what the fans have to say so far:

i have never felt more iconic than getting this triple ko in knockout city #knockoutcity pic.twitter.com/jxNSVVqnR8 — visibily-spiralling crisis twink ✨ (@raaycwh) May 22, 2021

“This isn’t some level-capped, red-tape teaser with gated access, either,” EA wrote about this trial periodl. “You’ll have the full game at your disposal—which is good, because you’ll want to try out all the new Contracts, Playlists, and content we’re releasing at launch without worrying about hitting an invisible barrier.”

