Knockout City Fans Show Off Skills
Knockout City fans are weighing in on the game as the big launch day is here. EA is offering a 10-day trial of the game, so the player pool is absolutely jumping right now. From the looks of things, users love the quick action and some of the cool things you can do in a match so far. It may be the start of the journey, but you have to be a bit encouraged if you were rooting for this game from the moment it was announced in February. A lot of games have been accused of looking like Splatoon, and this one was no exception. But, upon a quick glance at social media, it’s doing some necessary separating itself right now. Check out what the fans have to say so far:
i have never felt more iconic than getting this triple ko in knockout city #knockoutcity pic.twitter.com/jxNSVVqnR8— visibily-spiralling crisis twink ✨ (@raaycwh) May 22, 2021
“This isn’t some level-capped, red-tape teaser with gated access, either,” EA wrote about this trial periodl. “You’ll have the full game at your disposal—which is good, because you’ll want to try out all the new Contracts, Playlists, and content we’re releasing at launch without worrying about hitting an invisible barrier.”
Have you played Knockout City yet? Let us know in the comments!
This looks pretty sick
AD: Knockout City is actually so much fun! I’ve been playing it a lot lately. You can try the game for free from May 21-30. Download the game here https://t.co/s4GIG3APEJ #KnockoutCityPartner pic.twitter.com/893mJnXXOF— 100T MrSavage (@MrSavage) May 21, 2021
Snatched 'em
I just broke this dudes ankles in Knockout City LMAO pic.twitter.com/KKbxc1R40D— Dominic (@UltraNick24) May 22, 2021
Impressive stuff
Can’t wait to play Knockout City. I did this during the beta and I’m excited to get on this soon pic.twitter.com/3asAhpCUBf— frame drop city (@fdc_palace) May 22, 2021
From wayyyy downtown
Played some knockout city tonight. :) #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/gkvwvLeVFO— Iceman92 (@Iceman92) May 22, 2021
Good times
Okay yep I'm a full on Knockout City shill now
This is a banger fighting game w/ clean movement, quake-like maps, and some of the most fun team play of any game I've ever played
And its on a free trial until April 30th so you have ZERO excuse not to try it, you won't regret it pic.twitter.com/bSeTwz8pEL— ISG | Sparx21 (@Sparx21RoA) May 22, 2021
Born for this
So today is the official release of Knockout City. I've loved Dodgeball for many years. This was from my first game. pic.twitter.com/tuNqLyTw6F— Mistah Nito (@MistahNito) May 21, 2021
Just excellent
#KnockoutCity #NintendoSwitch— IronSuperMaster/I.S.M (🦑SPLATOON 3 HYPE!🐙) (@ISM17574758) May 21, 2021
MY FIRST EVER KO IN KNOCKOUT CITY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0FuAC1HaIS
Do what you have to do
Alright.. I see Knockout City trending.. I wanna play it so bad.. but sleep..— Vivon Lopez (@LopezVivon) May 22, 2021