Brie Larson Twitch Stream With Sykunno and Brookeab Announced

Brie Larson is going to stream Knockout City with Sykunno and Brookeab this weekend. May 22nd will see the Captain Marvel star enter the dodgeball arena with the other streaming personalities. Sykunno announced the event on Twitter as a part of the ad campaign for Knockout City. The game is out today and you can try it for yourself for free for 10 days. EA wants people to get into the game, so they’re removing that barrier to entry right off the rip. Getting influencers aboard will likely pay dividends as well because the game got announced back in February. Larson is always a personality that people interact with so that tracks as well. (Although lately she’s done more Fortnite playing than anything else.) Check out Sykunno’s tweet down below:

Excited to join @BrieLarson and @Brookeab this Saturday at 10 AM PT for a stream of the new game @KnockoutCity! Be sure to tune in! #KnockoutCityPartner #Ad — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) May 21, 2021

Some had some understandable questions about the title and EA was willing to answer them in a Q+A session not too long ago. There are no level caps or anything, it’s the full game on display, which is wild to see.

“This isn’t some level-capped, red-tape teaser with gated access, either,” EA said about the trial. “You’ll have the full game at your disposal—which is good, because you’ll want to try out all the new Contracts, Playlists, and content we’re releasing at launch without worrying about hitting an invisible barrier.”

Comic book.com’s Rollin Bishop actually spoke to Velan Studio’ co-founder Karthik Bala about how the game will perform online.

“We took inspiration from other games like fighting games that do rollback for example,” Bala said when asked about the game’s netcode, “but the problem quickly became a lot more complex, because we have any number of dodgeballs that are moving at very high speed. The player becomes a physics object at any time, and we have arbitrary level design and geometry, cars that get in the way... And it becomes a really complicated set of problems that's difficult to manage. And we wanted it to be scalable as well across platforms from the Switch all the way to high-end PCs and consoles.”

