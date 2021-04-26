Knockout City Comes to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play at Launch

✖

Knockout City, the upcoming multiplayer dodgeball title from Electronic Arts, is finally going to be releasing in a little under a month. And as luck would have it, the game is going to be available to an even larger audience than originally anticipated on day one as EA has now announced that the title will be coming to two major subscription platforms.

Specifically, Knockout City is going to be launching on day one for EA Play, which is EA's own subscription platform. Typically, new games from the publisher don't come to EA Play until they have been out for quite some time, but that won't be the case this time around. By proxy of launching on EA Play, however, Knockout City will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on its launch date as well for certain subscribers.

FULL game at launch? Cross-Play DodgeBRAWL at launch? You read it right...@KnockoutCity is coming to both EA Play AND EA Play Pro at launch on May 21. Be ready to #GetMoreGame in #KnockoutCity. ☄️👾 pic.twitter.com/A5oMonOrBX — EA Play (@EAPlay) April 26, 2021

In case you weren't already aware, EA Play is actually baked directly into Xbox Game Pass and has been for quite some time now. This means that all of the games that EA makes available on its own service are also available for no additional cost on Game Pass. The only caveat, however, is that EA Play is only added for those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. So if you only have the basic Game Pass for console or PC subscription, you won't be getting Knockout City for yourself.

As for Knockout City's actual release, the game is set to launch on May 21 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you planning to play Knockout City for yourself when the game launches next month? And if so, are you going to buy it outright or simply download it via EA Play or Xbox Game Pass? Feel free to let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.