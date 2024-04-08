Sonic the Hedgehog Producer Addresses Whether Knuckles Will Get a Season 2

Later this month, the Knuckles live-action series will premiere, marking the first spin-off of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. With a combined box office of more than $720 million, the two Sonic films have been hugely successful, and Knuckles will present an opportunity for Paramount to build on the established universe. In a new interview with Paste Magazine, franchise and series executive producer Toby Ascher addressed the Knuckles streaming series, and whether fans can expect to see additional seasons in the future. For Ascher, it all comes down to whether there are opportunities to tell new stories.

"If something is working really successfully, and we have a really great story to tell, we're definitely going to expand on it. I don't think there's any closed doors on future television, future seasons of Knuckles, so everything is wide open. I think it's important to us that we're not just making stuff to make stuff," Ascher tells Paste.

That response seems to suggest that Knuckles Season 2 is not only a possibility, but that we could also see shows based on other characters if there's a story angle the producers want to pursue between Sonic movies. That would be very much in keeping with how Sega has treated these characters in the past; while Sonic remains the franchise star, there have been video games centered on Knuckles, Tails, Shadow, and even Dr. Robotnik. These characters have become household names over the decades, and there's a lot of potential for additional Sonic spin-off shows.

Knuckles Premiere Date and Where to Watch

Of course, the appetite for future Sonic spin-offs could come down to how people feel about Knuckles. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer, as Knuckles will release April 26th on Paramount+. The show's first season will consist of six episodes, and all of them will be released on the same day, so there won't be a weekly wait between episodes like there was with Paramount's Halo show.

What is Knuckles About?

The Knuckles live-action series takes place following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In that movie, Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) was initially an enemy of Sonic recruited by Dr. Robotnik. However, by the end, Knuckles had learned the error of his ways and teamed up with Sonic and Tails to defeat the villain. The Knuckles show sees the echidna warrior adjusting to life on Earth, and forming a partnership with Green Hills deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally). As Knuckles trains Wade in the ways of the echidna, a group with ties to Robotnik comes after him, seemingly intent on using his quills to power their technology. While Sonic and Tails will appear in the show, it seems to be only a small guest appearance ahead of their returns in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Would you like to see Knuckles get more than one season? Which Sonic characters do you think should get their own spin-off shows? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!