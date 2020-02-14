Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Box Office Passes $400 Million Worldwide

The movie sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially passed $400 million at the worldwide box office, Sega announced recently. While it is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time at the domestic box office, it remains nearly $40 million away from taking the same accolade worldwide. For now, Warcraft's $439 million at the worldwide box office still reigns supreme, but it's no small feat that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now within spitting distance of that record.

According to recent figures from Box Office Mojo, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is sitting at $401,842,518 in terms of the worldwide box office. It is still gathering over $10,000 at over 100 theaters in the United States, but those are just the domestic numbers. At this point, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is getting its box office outside the United States, and there are still select markets where it has yet to even release. Sega's announcement that the movie passed $400 million worldwide, for example, notes that the film adaptation is set to release in Japan on August 19th.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero," the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. "His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently available to stream on Paramount+. The movie sequel is also available to purchase on digital with a full physical home media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9th. That includes a two-movie collection featuring both the original movie and the sequel. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

[H/T Anime News Network]