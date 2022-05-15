Kyrie Irving Rants Against Celtics Fans While Live On Twitch

✖

Kyrie Irving, the star point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, found his NBA season coming to an end not long ago when the Nets were swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Now, to kill time in the offseason, Irving has started spending more time on Twitch, primarily as he plays Grand Theft Auto Online. As you might expect, Irving's Twitch chat has been full of many comments that frequently throw shade at the NBA star. In turn, though, Irving has been clapping back at plenty of these remarks.

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Irving specifically started responding to calls in his chat that he should either go back to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics. Using a whining tone, Irving began to mimic how he viewed the comments from his own end. "'Oh Kyrie what are you doing at home?' That's how y'all sound to me," he mockingly said. "'Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God,' that's how y'all sound to me — cockroaches."

You can find the full clip courtesy of Bleacher Report down below:

“‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God.' That’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches.”



Kyrie sounds off on his trolls during a GTA Twitch stream



(h/t @GothamGrant) pic.twitter.com/qmtafbB8Uz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

If you're wondering why Irving is directing this energy at Celtics fans, as mentioned, he actually used to play in Boston for himself. While there, Irving went on the record as saying that he would like to stay with the Celtics for the long haul. However, he ended up departing in 2019 and joined the Nets instead, which ended up leaving Celtics fans feeling burned. Since this time, both Irving and Boston fans have continued to go at one another, and clearly, this same energy has now extended to his Twitch streams.

It remains to be seen if Irving will continue to interact with his audience on Twitch in this manner as time goes on, but clearly, he's grown tired of putting up with comments like this. For the time being, though, Celtics fans seem to have gotten the last laugh, especially since their team is (at least at the time of this writing) still alive in the NBA Playoffs.

