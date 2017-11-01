L.A. Noire Set To Bludgeon Your Precious Nintendo Switch Storage Space

The good news – you’ll soon be able to do detective work on the Nintendo Switch with Rockstar Games‘ L.A. Noire, a revamping of the classic Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 release that made the rounds a few years ago. The bad news – it’ll come at a price.

Rockstar Games has provided some new information on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which a lot of players are certainly excited for. It’ll still be the great game that you want it to be, but it’s going to take up a whole lot of storage space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will take up a whopping 29GB of storage space on the system. And even if you’re thinking, “Well, maybe I’ll just buy the physical version instead,” you still don’t get off easy, as you’ll need to download about 14GB of data to along with the 16GB cartridge that you’ve purchased, so you’re still going to need room on your system’s memory card.

This means the game won’t run at all unless you purchase a card for the Switch, since it only has 32GB of memory – and that’s before updates provided by Nintendo. So this might be a good time to bump up to the 256GB, lest you run out of space and leave the mystery up in the air.

Rockstar noted that the install contains “required gameplay data as well as general bug fixes and improvements,” so it’s a necessity – there’s absolutely no way about it.

On top of that, the Switch version will sell for $49.99, ten dollars more than what the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions go for. It’s a small price to pay to take this classic game with you anywhere, but there’s still the storage thing to work out.

Some games have been getting a little heftier on the download side on the Switch. NBA 2K18, for instance, takes up a great deal of space, between about 20GB or so with the download, and an additional 5GB for saves. Yes, saves take up that much room.

So, yeah, upgrading seems like the proper way to go. Case closed.

L.A. Noire arrives on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.