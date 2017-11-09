New L.A Noire Trailer Shows Off What The Nintendo Switch Version Can Do

Rockstar Games is gearing up for their L.A Noire Nintendo Switch port for the action-adventure title and to get fans of the Big N hyped, they’ve revealed a new trailer showcasing just what the remaster can do. More importantly, the latest showcase shows off just how the port transitions onto the latest Nintendo console.

Cutscenes and gameplay alike are showcased using the unique mechanical properties that the Switch offers. Case and point: the Joy-Con mode. Utilising the HD rumble, gyroscopic motion-based controls, and other Nintendo Specific quirks – many L.A Noire fans will have a lot to look forward to should they try out the title for the portable console. It’s not just another remaster, it’s a complete overhaul for the Switch’s more desirable qualities … plus, who doesn’t want to take their detective work with them on the go?

The latest trailer shows off the newly revamped camera angles, console specific commands, and more! L.A Noire is set to release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch on November 14th.

For more about the Nintendo Switch port:

“Amid the post-war boom of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Cole Phelps, an LAPD detective is thrown headfirst into a city drowning in its own success. Corruption is rampant, the drug trade is exploding, and murder rates are at an all-time high. In his fight to climb the ranks and do what’s right, Phelps must unravel the truth behind a string of arson attacks, racketeering conspiracies and brutal murders, battling the L.A. underworld and even members of his own department to uncover a secret that could shake the city to its rotten core.

Utilizing revolutionary facial animation technology that captures every nuance of an actor’s facial performance in astonishing detail, L.A. Noire blends the breathtaking action with true detective work for an unprecedented interactive experience. Solve brutal crimes, plots and conspiracies inspired by real crimes from 1947 Los Angeles, one of the most corrupt and violent times in L.A. history. Search for clues, chase down suspects and interrogate witnesses as you struggle to find the truth in a city where everyone has something to hide.”