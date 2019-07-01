Last Call for Amazon’s Final Fantasy XIV Free Black Fat Chocobo Mount DLC Promo

The Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers expansion is set to arrive from Square Enix tomorrow, July 2nd, and today is your last chance to take advantage of the DLC promotion that Amazon is running. Until 11:59pm PST (2:59am EST) tonight, July 1st – 2nd, you can get a Black Fat Chocobo mount for free with “any” video game purchase above $19.99 (excluding pre-orders).

Naturally, the 60-day time card ($29.99) is a prime target, but check out Amazon’s main video game page for more options. Just make sure that the offer is listed in the “Special offers and Product Promotions” section on the product you’re interested in. You should also note that the Black Fat Chocobo code will be emailed within two days of the purchase date, it will be distributed to a single character of your choice, and the deal is only open to North American Square Enix accounts. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion can be found here for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac.

On a related note, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 is available to pre-order right here and the FF7 Remake Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for March 3, 2020. Both include the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC as a pre-order bonus.

Keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the game until it ships, and you’ll lock in the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. The Deluxe Edition includes the game, an artbook, a mini soundtrack, a Sephiroth Steelbook case, and Summon Materia DLC.

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

