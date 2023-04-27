The Last of Us Gets Extensive New PC Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Naughty Dog and PlayStation have recently released a new update for the PC edition of The Last of Us Part 1. Upon its arrival at the end of this past month, PC users found The Last of Us to be filled to the brim with bugs, performance issues, and other various errors. Since that time, Naughty Dog has been working quickly to fix the game, which it is now aiming to do once again with this latest update.

Available to download at this moment, the newest patch for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC looks to provide improvements to the game's framerate, graphics, and textures, while also ensuring that various crashes don't transpire as often. Beyond this, Naughty Dog has also pushed out a couple of specific fixes tied to the game on Steam and Steam Deck. It remains to be seen if any of these fixes drastically improve the overall experience, but at least updates for the game continue to roll out at a steady pace.

You can find the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update on PC attached below.

Fixes

Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game

Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings

Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black

Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building

Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu

Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat

Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game

Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)

Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)

Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)

Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang

Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game

Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active

Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity

Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding

Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options

[Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow

AMD

Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores

Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs

Steam

Fixed an issue where the "It Can't Be For Nothing" achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements

Steam Deck