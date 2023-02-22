The Last of Us Director Responds to Popular Episode 6 Fan Theory

Neil Druckmann, the director of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has now responded to a popular fan theory that has come about in the wake of Episode 6 of the HBO TV series airing. Compared to the first five episodes of The Last of Us, Episode 6 is one that began laying the groundwork for characters, locations, and story themes that could appear in the show's second season. And while much of where Season 2 will go is already known because of the existence of The Last of Us Part II, that hasn't prevented fans from asking big questions about some potential teases in Episode 6.

*Slight spoilers for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II can be found below.

Following the reveal of this past week's edition of The Last of Us, the term, "Was that Dina?" began to trend on social media. For those unaware, Dina is a character that appears in The Last of Us Part II and becomes a love interest for Ellie. At a point midway through Episode 6 of HBO's The Last of Us, a character that potentially resembled a younger version of Dina was shown to briefly be spying on Ellie. This moment didn't last long in the episode, but a number of fans quickly thought that this could have been the first hint of Dina's presence within this world.

After this term began trending, Druckmann himself decided to tweet about the fan inquiries and his enjoyment at seeing them come about. Although Druckmann didn't confirm or deny whether this was Dina that was shown, he made it known that he loves how fans are engaging with the series in this manner.

In all likelihood, one reason why Druckmann and those in charge of The Last of Us didn't want to blatantly introduce Dina in the show properly is because the actress that will likely play her in Season 2 hasn't been chosen just yet. Since The Last of Us Part II takes place years after the original game, it seems like Season 2 could will see the characters go through a considerable time jump. As such, even if this was Dina that was briefly hinted at in The Last of Us on HBO, the actress that portrays her in this cameo role might not stick around for the long haul.

