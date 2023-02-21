The Last of Us Part 3 Update Shared by Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has shared a new update on the potential for The Last of Us Part 3. In the wake of HBO's The Last of Us airing in the early part of 2023, fans have continued to wonder whether or not Naughty Dog will look to make a new video game installment in the franchise for PS5. And while Druckmann has remained tight-lipped about this prospect so far, he's now stated what it would take for Naughty Dog to look to make another game.

In a recent discussion with IGN, Druckmann fielded a question about the future of The Last of Us as a franchise and how it's being approached now that the series is a big success in both TV and gaming. Druckmann was hesitant to respond to the question as doing so would potentially confirm whether or not The Last of Us Part 3 might be in the works. Instead, he merely talked about what's in store for the franchise moving forward and opened up about how the studio is weighing whether or not a third entry should be created.

"That is like a coded 'Is there a Last of Us Part 3?' No comment," Druckmann said. "We have the multiplayer game coming out and we're going to reveal more about that later this year. Beyond that, it's the same prospect we've always had. We don't do something that we're not extremely passionate about. So unless we had a really good, compelling story to keep the story going, then it ends at Part 2."

As Druckmann mentioned, Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer title within the world of The Last of Us, although details on that project are still sparse. Outside of this title, Druckmann has also confirmed elsewhere in recent months that another secretive project is now in development at the company. Whether or not that project ends up becoming The Last of Us Part 3 remains to be seen, but other rumors and reports have suggested that this is the case.

Do you think Naughty Dog's next major game will end up being The Last of Us Part 3? And if not, what are you hoping to see the studio develop next? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.