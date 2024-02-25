The Last of Us Season 2 Is "Amazing", Says Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is praising the work that has already been done on the show's second season. Earlier this month, production on Season 2 of The Last of Us finally began and saw co-stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal once again returning to portray Ellie and Joel, respectively. HBO itself has already confirmed that The Last of Us will film throughout most of 2024 and won't return again until some point in 2025. Despite this, Pascal himself is already floored by what is being accomplished on set.

Following his SAG Award win for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pascal was asked about Season 2 of The Last of Us and how production has gone so far. In response, Pascal had nothing but positivity to share about the first couple of weeks of filming that have now wrapped. He went on to specifically call out co-star Bella Ramsey and showrunner Craig Mazin as major leaders on Season 2 and said that they've been guiding the project in a way that he previously hasn't seen before in his career.

"Filming is going amazing. It's sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2," Pascal said to Deadline. "It's incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they're working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible. [...] Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it."

Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to once again most prominently star both Pascal and Ramsey, but the duo will be joined by a number of new faces this time around. In recent months, HBO has announced new additions to the cast which have included Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Young Mazino (Jesse), Isabela Merced (Dina), and Catherina O'Hara (unknown). Season 2 is then being helmed by Craig Mazin in tandem with Neil Druckmann, who is the writer and director of both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II. As mentioned, a premiere date for The Last of Us Season 2 has yet to be announced, but HBO should begin sharing more details as this year continues onward.